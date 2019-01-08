VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $920,778.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $920,778.00 and approximately $109,154.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.02158662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00164668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00221865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024938 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024846 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

