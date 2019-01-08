WA Space Price Up 53.4% Over Last Week (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One WA Space coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WA Space has a total market cap of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WA Space has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.02174784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00165381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024994 BTC.

About WA Space

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

Buying and Selling WA Space

WA Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

