Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153,744 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 46,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 382,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,573,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $147,641,930.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $314,005,897.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,818,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,286,815 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

