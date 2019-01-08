WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (WEICY) versus Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Financial Comparison

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pioneer Power Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions -11.61% 33.32% 7.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and Pioneer Power Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and Pioneer Power Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR $22.43 billion 0.39 $1.36 billion N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions $101.39 million 0.47 -$9.34 million $0.75 7.33

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments. The company offers heavy duty trucks, construction machinery, and passenger vehicle diesel engines; heavy-duty trucks; heavy-duty gear boxes; forklift trucks and warehouses technology services; and supply chain solutions. It also provides spark plugs, axles, chassis, air-conditioner compressors, hydraulic controlling parts, etc. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Ballard Power Systems Inc. for fuel cell electric vehicles in China's heavy duty motive market. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Weichai Group Holdings Limited.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Transmission and Distribution Solutions segment provides electrical transformers and switchgear for the management of electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. The Critical Power Solutions segment offers power generation equipment, paralleling switchgear, related electrical distribution infrastructure, as well as advanced data collection and monitoring platform, and preventive maintenance and monitoring services. The company was founded on December 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

