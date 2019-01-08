Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Prudential Financial (PRU)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are resuming coverage of PRU with a change in analyst, an Outperform rating, and a $105 price target. We see the company as a franchise name among global life insurers, with key strengths highlighted by a dominant market position in the large- case pension risk transfer business, a broad and diversified business mix, and a high-returning Japanese business. Further, we view PRU as undervalued relative to peers following the recent sell-off in shares since the end of September (down 16% for PRU, versus down 13% for peers and down 13% for the S&P 500).””

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE:PRU opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 94,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

