Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their sell rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBKR. ValuEngine cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $52.47 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Milan Galik purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 223.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 104,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

