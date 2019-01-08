Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,248 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWM. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,975,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 223.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 104,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 221,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the period.

EWM stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

