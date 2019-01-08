West Oak Capital LLC Has $629,000 Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 117.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

