West Oak Capital LLC Sells 278 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.64. 3,538,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $127.79 and a 12-month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

