West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 237,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 16,414,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,919,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Edward Jones downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

WARNING: “West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/west-oak-capital-llc-trims-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.