West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 237,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 16,414,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,919,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $70.05.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.49%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Edward Jones downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.
