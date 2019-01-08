Westpac Banking (WBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $18.04 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.6766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 139,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

