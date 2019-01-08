William Lyon Homes (WLH) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLH. Zacks Investment Research cut William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Wedbush cut William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE WLH opened at $12.40 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.84 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $712,680.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,175,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,492,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Zaist purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,979.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,810. Company insiders own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,956,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 972,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

