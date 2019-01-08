Wingstop Inc (WING) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.88% of Wingstop worth $197,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,846,000 after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Wingstop by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 898,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,344,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 41.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 241,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wingstop by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,137,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of WING stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wingstop Inc (WING) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/wingstop-inc-wing-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.