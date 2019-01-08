Woodstock Corp Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 4,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.61. 49,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.52.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

