Woodstock Corp Has $6 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Celgene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Celgene by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 83,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Celgene by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 7.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

CELG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 580,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,216,500. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELG. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

