Woodstock Corp Has $9.47 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 321,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $141.42. 5,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.20 and a 52 week high of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

