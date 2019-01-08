Woodstock Corp Purchases Shares of 7,515 NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.94.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,998. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

