Woodstock Corp Sells 225 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $3,169,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 2.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 186,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.48. The company had a trading volume of 778,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,925. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

