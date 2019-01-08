Xcel Energy (XEL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The Colorado Energy Plan is approved, which will reduce carbon emission and increase renewable mix in the generation portfolio to 55% by 2026. Improving economic conditions in the company’s service territories continues to boost demand and customer count. However, Xcel Energy’s high debt level and increased O&M expenses are concerns, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio currently higher than the industry average.”

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $54.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 31,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,330,000 after buying an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4,660.1% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

