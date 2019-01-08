Xchange Hits Market Capitalization of $131,536.00 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Xchange coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. During the last week, Xchange has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xchange has a market capitalization of $131,536.00 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xchange Profile

Xchange is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 8,581,651 coins. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com.

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

