Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In other news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $621,654,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 759,502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,415 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $303,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $345,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $90,808,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 893,495 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 778,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

