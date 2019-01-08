XRP Classic (XRPC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $136.00

XRP Classic (CURRENCY:XRPC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. XRP Classic has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of XRP Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP Classic has traded flat against the dollar. One XRP Classic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00058500 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00124841 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011756 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000557 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About XRP Classic

XRP Classic (CRYPTO:XRPC) is a token. XRP Classic’s total supply is 645,354,324,324 tokens. XRP Classic’s official Twitter account is @Xrpclassic_XRPC. XRP Classic’s official website is xrpclassic.io.

Buying and Selling XRP Classic

XRP Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

