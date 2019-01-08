XTRD Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (XTRD)

XTRD (CURRENCY:XTRD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One XTRD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, XTRD has traded 137.9% higher against the dollar. XTRD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of XTRD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.02158662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00164668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00221865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024938 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024846 BTC.

XTRD Coin Profile

XTRD’s total supply is 952,457,688 coins. XTRD’s official message board is medium.com/xtradeio. XTRD’s official website is xtrd.io. The Reddit community for XTRD is /r/XtradeIO. XTRD’s official Twitter account is @xtradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XTRD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRD using one of the exchanges listed above.

