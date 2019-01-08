Yangarra Resources (YGR) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YGR. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

YGR opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.930000030403847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$205,275.00. Also, Director Frederick Lee Morton bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$31,680.00. Insiders bought 222,930 shares of company stock valued at $729,355 in the last three months.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

