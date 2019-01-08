YouLive Coin Trading Up 9.8% This Week (UC)

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One YouLive Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last seven days, YouLive Coin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. YouLive Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,330.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00058589 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00126001 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013484 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000563 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000272 BTC.

YouLive Coin Profile

UC is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io. YouLive Coin’s official message board is www.youlive.io/announcement.

YouLive Coin Token Trading

YouLive Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YouLive Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

