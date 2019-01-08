Yourgene Health (YGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Yourgene Health stock opened at GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Tuesday.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

