Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.30). Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.31 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of CBB stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 642,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,637. The company has a market capitalization of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.54. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,135,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 461,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.