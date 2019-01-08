Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dean Foods Co (DF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) will post $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Dean Foods reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dean Foods by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dean Foods stock remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,274,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,574. The company has a market cap of $403.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

