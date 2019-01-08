Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. ArcBest reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

ArcBest stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,800. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $919.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $177,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $83,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 202.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

