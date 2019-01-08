Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam purchased 1,104,999 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,784,983.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp purchased 10,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283.

PLAN stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

