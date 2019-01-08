Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.01 Million

Equities analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to report sales of $795.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $777.50 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $731.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 1,851,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,300. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $45,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

