Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,676.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $125.92. The company had a trading volume of 533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $163.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

