Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.90 Million

Analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post sales of $294.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.50 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

In other news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $538,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,210,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in NuVasive by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. 16,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

