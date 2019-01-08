Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TerraForm Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.23). TerraForm Power posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TerraForm Power will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TerraForm Power.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $246.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.26 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

TERP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TerraForm Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 1,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,668 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,059 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,487 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TerraForm Power stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 32,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.77. TerraForm Power has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.81%.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TerraForm Power (TERP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.