Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $505.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $581.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,981,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 417,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,720. The company has a market cap of $678.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

