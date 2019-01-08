Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $832,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $620,851,000 after buying an additional 85,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 126.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 139,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $620,851,000 after buying an additional 85,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,275. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.