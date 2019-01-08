Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. Starbucks also reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,419 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,163,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,282. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

