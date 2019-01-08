Zacks: Dynatronics Co. (DYNT) Given $6.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dynatronics an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

DYNT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.18.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

