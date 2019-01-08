Zacks: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hallmark Financial Services an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,691,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,581. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.34 million. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.