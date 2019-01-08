Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) to Sell

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMR. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 1,034,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,905,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 79.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 239,218 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

