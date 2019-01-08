Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Sell

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,265,000 after buying an additional 308,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,381,000 after purchasing an additional 411,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after acquiring an additional 411,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

