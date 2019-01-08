Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arch Capital insurer boasts a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the insurer has been making efforts to diversify its Mortgage Insurance business via strategic acquisitions. An improving rate environment has been aiding better investment results. Moreover, banking on a solid capital position, the company effectively deploys money to pursue its growth-driving initiatives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business inducing volatility in underwriting results. Escalating expenses weigh on its margin expansion. Shares of Arch Capital have underperformed the industry in a year .”

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 23,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,638. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $353,393. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,717,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,451,000 after purchasing an additional 675,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,068,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,288,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 4,551,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

