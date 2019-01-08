Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Sell

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 143,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,743. The company has a market cap of $169.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,584,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 225,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,025.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 225,522 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

