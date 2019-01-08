Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Bank (DB) to Sell

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Also, margins continue to remain under pressure owing to low interest rates. However, Deutsche Bank’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. Nevertheless, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Recently, antitrust regulators at the European Union (EU) have accused Deutsche Bank with some other major banks of being involved in a bond trading cartel for a period of about seven years (2009-2015).”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, equinet reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 153,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,202. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,503,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,543 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,899 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

