Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICU Medical (ICUI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

ICUI stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $210.94 and a twelve month high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $523,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.