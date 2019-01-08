Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wabash National (WNC) to Strong Sell

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WNC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $783.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $153,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $189,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wabash National (WNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.