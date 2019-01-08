Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FB Financial (FBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

FBK opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.18%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FB Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FB Financial by 650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in FB Financial by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.