Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY) to “Hold”

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSTTY opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About JUST EAT PLC/ADR

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

