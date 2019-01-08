Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Outfront Media (OUT) to “Buy”

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OUTFRONT Media’s strategic investments for acquisitions and conversions of static billboard displays to digital, in a bid to enhance its digital-billboard portfolio will drive long-term growth. Leveraging on growth in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, the company is expanding its footprint and providing a unique technology platform to marketers. Encouragingly, it is witnessing higher revenues across its billboard, transit, local, national and U.S. Media segments. In fact, its national portfolio of transit assets is attracting advertisers to launch highly-engaging campaigns at distinct locations. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Yet, seasonality of the business and intense competition remain headwinds. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months.”

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. 39,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

