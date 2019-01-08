Zacks: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RCI Hospitality an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

RICK stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.96.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

